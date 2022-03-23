Amazon Prime Video to premiere new Tamil film with Akshara Haasan, Usha Uthup

“Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a slice-of-life, light hearted watch. It’s a coming-of-age drama where a young girl struggles to find a balance between her desires and family pressures. I believe that every young adult will relate to my character in the film," Haasan said in a statement. Director Raja Ramamurthy called it a relatable story, narrated from a young girl’s point of view, which has never been attempted before in Tamil cinema. “I worked with a predominantly female cast and crew, and their inputs helped bring to life the female perspective brilliantly," he said in a statement.