New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will premiere Sharmaji Namkeen , the last film of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away in April 2020. The film will be premiered on 31 March and has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Some portions of the film that remained incomplete owing to Kapoor's demise were completed by Paresh Rawal, playing the same role.

Debuting as a child artiste with father Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker (1971), Kapoor made his first lead appearance in cult romantic film Bobby (1973), alongside Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father.

A string of popular films followed Bobby, including titles like Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Chandni, Henna, Bol Radha Bol, Yeh Vaada Raha, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhi, Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen, Badalte Rishte, Aap Ke Deewane, and Saagar. Known as the ultimate lover boy in knitted pullovers, Kapoor was romancing young heroines till the 1990s after which he took a sabbatical and directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in 1999, also the last film produced by the family's home banner.

He returned to play older character roles in the 2000s, with Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Hum Tum (2004), Fanaa (2006), Namastey London (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Patiala House (2010) and Do Dooni Chaar (2010). He was last seen in mystery thriller The Body, released in December 2019 and was slated to do a remake of Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone, which will now feature Amitabh Bachchan. The remake of the 2015 film would have seen Kapoor play the role originally essayed by Robert De Niro, of a 70-year old widower, who applies for an internship at a start-up, refusing to let age or retirement slow him down.

