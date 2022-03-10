Amazon Prime Video to premiere Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

He returned to play older character roles in the 2000s, with Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Hum Tum (2004), Fanaa (2006), Namastey London (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Patiala House (2010) and Do Dooni Chaar (2010). He was last seen in mystery thriller The Body, released in December 2019 and was slated to do a remake of Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone, which will now feature Amitabh Bachchan. The remake of the 2015 film would have seen Kapoor play the role originally essayed by Robert De Niro, of a 70-year old widower, who applies for an internship at a start-up, refusing to let age or retirement slow him down.