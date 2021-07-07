NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will dub and release its upcoming sports drama Toofan in English along with the original Hindi version on 16 July. The film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Though film trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. Netflix has also acquired titles such as Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, besides having premiered Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year.

To be sure, several streaming platforms have decided to center their strategies on finding authentic, local stories with a global voice that can travel. Dubbing and subtitling content in multiple languages is part of the same strategy. Indian originals on Netflix such as Lust Stories and Sacred Games have travelled abroad while British comedy drama Sex Education, South Korean zombie tale Kingdom and psychological thriller Black Mirror: Bandersnatch have worked in the country.

"We believe that people have always wanted authentic storytelling that is rooted in local culture and that locality actually illuminates the universal themes of the story. And it doesn’t really matter where you live or what language you speak. If we do that well, it’s the stuff great storytelling is made of, and always has been," Greg Peters, chief product officer, Netflix had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

Earlier this month, Dhanush’s gangster film Jagame Thandiram had premiered on Netflix in 17 languages including French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish (Castilian and Neutral), Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese in addition to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

