Amazon Prime Video to stream animated film ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will stream animated comedy DC League of Super-Pets on 8 October. The film is based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets. Directed by Jared Stern, who co-wrote the script with John Whittington, the film stars Dwayne Johnson alongside Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves.
Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video announced the launch of Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from Rs. 69 to Rs. 499 for one-time access. The film will be available for 30 days but must be viewed within a 48-hour window.
Prime Video also said that it would double its investment in India for the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years, including originals, and enhance the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres such as biographies, true-crime, and investigative docudramas.
The scripted original series will include supernatural thriller Adhura in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment’s Bambai Meri Jaan, Karan Johar production Call Me Bae, serial killer drama Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, and Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi. It will also air returning seasons of Breathe Into My Shadows, Four More Shots Please!, Made In Heaven and Mirzapur. Unscripted originals will include a documentary based on Punjabi hip hop singer AP Dhillon and India Love Project, a docuseries with Johar.
Amazon will co-produce Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Vidya Balan’s Neeyat, which will be available on the platform after their theatrical releases.