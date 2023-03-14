Amazon Prime Video to stream ‘Citadel’ on 28 April1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Viewership of international content on OTT video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022 as audiences took to original and dubbed versions of English, Turkish, Spanish and Korean shows and films
Amazon Prime Video will stream science fiction drama television series Citadel created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, on 28 April. The show will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam as well.
