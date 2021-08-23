NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will stream LuLaRich , a four-part docu-series on the notorious multilevel-marketing company LuLaRoe, which is known for its over-the-top leggings, on 10 September.

LuLaRich is a production of Amazon Studios and The Cinemart. Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason co-direct and executive produce alongside Mike Gasparro, Blye Pagon Faust, and Cori Shepherd Stern.

Video streaming platforms in India are fast building on the non-fiction category, traditionally considered the mainstay of television. Reality TV is a genre that Viacom18 has taken to its digital platform Voot with the launch of Bigg Boss. Netflix has launched a comedy contest Comedy Premium League this month, apart from a dating show IRL: In Real Love, the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and a bunch of documentaries too.

Telugu language streaming service aha Video has recently premiered a celebrity food show, Bhojanambu while Disney+ Hotstar will have a dance reality show Dance+. Though still nascent, reality TV on streaming platforms may attract the fence-sitters to sample digital content through such tentpole shows, said media industry executives. The trend will be in line with linear television where several new viewers start to tune in on weekends when unscripted content is on offer, they added.

Viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% year-on-year in 2020, with Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives emerging as the most popular titles. International shows such as The Last Dance, Love is Blind, Tiger King, The Social Dilemma, The Ted Bundy Tapes also gained traction. Next on offer is a project with Kapil Sharma, a show called Social Currency and docu-series like Crime Stories: India Detectives which follows major criminal investigations by Bengaluru City Police and House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which is based on the Burari Murders, and Indian Predator, about Indian serial killers that will be out next year.

