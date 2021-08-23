Amazon Prime Video to stream docu-series ‘LuLaRich’ on 10 September

Viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% year-on-year in 2020, with Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives emerging as the most popular titles. International shows such as The Last Dance, Love is Blind, Tiger King, The Social Dilemma, The Ted Bundy Tapes also gained traction. Next on offer is a project with Kapil Sharma, a show called Social Currency and docu-series like Crime Stories: India Detectives which follows major criminal investigations by Bengaluru City Police and House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which is based on the Burari Murders, and Indian Predator, about Indian serial killers that will be out next year.