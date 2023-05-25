Amazon Prime Video to stream Fahadh Faasil’s new Malayalam film1 min read 25 May 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan and produced by Sethu Mannarkkad, the film also features Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans in pivotal roles.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam film Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum on 26 May. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan and produced by Sethu Mannarkkad, the film also features Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans in pivotal roles. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will premiere with dubbings in Tamil and Telugu.
