Home / Industry / Media /  Amazon Prime Video to stream the final season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Amazon Prime Video to stream the final season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST Lata Jha
Amazon Prime Video to stream the final season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. (Photo: Twitter)

Viewers have become increasingly language agnostic owing to dubbing and subtitling of international shows. Many services used social media influencers and Bollywood stars to market these shows in India over the past year.

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream the final season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on 14 April. The comedy drama stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Michael Zegen.

Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India nearly doubled in 2022 as audiences took to original and dubbed versions of English, Turkish, Spanish and Korean shows and films.

Viewers have become increasingly language agnostic owing to dubbing and subtitling of international shows popular for high-quality storytelling and production, said streaming services firms. Many services used social media influencers and Bollywood stars to market these shows in India over the past year.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, the most viewed international series last year include House of the Dragon (28.2 million) and Moon Knight (23.4 million) beating last year’s record of 19.3 million by Hawkeye. All three shows are on Disney+Hotstar.

“There is an opportunity to bring global stories and shows, obviously by localizing them using subtitles and dubbing... We’ve seen this with shows like The Rings of Power, The Tomorrow War and The Peripheral, and some non-English international shows like Maradona: Blessed Dream. With the right story, set-up and localization, even our international shows are finding an audience. Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages. With localization in Indian languages, over 25% of total viewing time of international shows and movies is in Indian languages," Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India had told Mint in a recent interview.

International TV shows and films that have trended on the India Top 10 row last year on Netflix include All of us are Dead, Stranger Things 4, Red Notice, Bridgerton Season 2, DAHMER: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Don’t Look Up.

From international content, English language content dominates viewership, with 65% of SVoD (subscription-led video-on-demand) audiences watching it, with or without language support, followed by Korean language content, being viewed by 30% of the SVoD audience base.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
