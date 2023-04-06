Amazon Prime Video to stream the final season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

“There is an opportunity to bring global stories and shows, obviously by localizing them using subtitles and dubbing... We’ve seen this with shows like The Rings of Power, The Tomorrow War and The Peripheral, and some non-English international shows like Maradona: Blessed Dream. With the right story, set-up and localization, even our international shows are finding an audience. Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages. With localization in Indian languages, over 25% of total viewing time of international shows and movies is in Indian languages," Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India had told Mint in a recent interview.