Amazon Prime Video to stream first Telugu original film ‘Ammu’1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 12:48 PM IST
Amazon Prime Video will stream its first Telugu original movie, ‘Ammu’, on 19 October. With filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj as creative producer, produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, and written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the film is a drama thriller starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra and Simha.