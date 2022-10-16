Amazon Prime Video to stream first Telugu original film ‘Ammu’

West and north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) accounted for 75% of viewership for dubbed films, said platform executives. Malayalam film ‘Minnal Murali’ was one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ and ‘Soorarai Pottru’ are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. After its release in theatres, period drama ‘RRR’ was dubbed in Spanish, Portuguese and Korean for Netflix. Netflix has also seen its Tamil anthology ‘Navarasa’ feature in the Top 10 in 10 countries including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. In its first week on Netflix, more than 40% of the viewers for the film were from outside India.

