Amazon Prime Video to stream Kannada film ‘Kabzaa’1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with such programmes seeing much traction accounting for 30% of OTT viewership.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period action film written and directed by R. Chandru, on 14 April. The film features an ensemble cast of Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, Nawab Shah, Suneel Puranik, John Kokken, Dev Gill, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Posani Krishna Murali.
