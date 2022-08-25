NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will stream Marathi film Ananya on 25 August. It stars Hruta Durgule and Amey Wagh in lead roles and had released in cinemas on 22 July.

To be sure, smaller regional language film industries such as Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, have bled for the past two years with the pandemic having created losses of nearly ₹600 crore. Not only were multiple projects stuck with interest costs mounting for producers, content in these languages was also still not picked up in a big way by large video streaming platforms that focus on languages with a bigger draw.

Regional movies have faced tough competition from bigger Hindi films for years. In 2019, for instance, around 130 Marathi language films were released in theatres but only four or five managed to do well at the box office. As the heart of the Hindi film industry, Mumbai often tends to overlook rich Marathi cinema that has remained on the periphery for years, with films like the 2016 blockbuster Sairat a rare exception, according to trade experts. Also, unlike Bollywood, Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi industries are mostly unorganised, relying on individual producers rather than established corporate houses.

Movies made in smaller regional markets barely ever make more than the cost of their production at the box office. Part of this has to do with the fact that these films are concept-driven and do not come with much star value. Actors in these industries are not really hero-worshipped like in Bollywood and in the south. Even in other states such as West Bengal and Punjab that boast active film industries, Bollywood is the bigger draw.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.