Amazon Prime Video to stream Marathi film ‘Ananya’1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Smaller regional language film industries such as Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets have bled for the past two years.
Smaller regional language film industries such as Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets have bled for the past two years.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will stream Marathi film Ananya on 25 August. It stars Hruta Durgule and Amey Wagh in lead roles and had released in cinemas on 22 July.