Amazon Prime Video to stream new original ‘Happy Family Conditions Apply’1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:59 AM IST
In 2022, Prime Video had said that it would double its investment in India for the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream a new original called Happy Family Conditions Apply, starting 10 March. It stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka and Sanah Kapur and has been produced by Hats Off Production.
