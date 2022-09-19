Amazon Prime Video to stream new original ‘Hush Hush’ on 22 September

The mainstream feature film space may well be known by now for either offering no opportunities to female actors above a certain age or relegating them to insignificant supporting roles but video streaming services are increasingly exploring plots and themes that put them in the spotlight. Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt in Netflix’s Aranyak and Bombay Begums respectively, Neena Gupta in Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat, Lara Dutta in Lionsgate Play’s Hiccups and Hookups and Sushmita Sen in Disney Hotstar’s Aarya are among the many women who have benefited from the emergence of the digital medium, free from box office and other commercial constraints.