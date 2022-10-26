Amazon Prime Video to stream new season of ‘Breathe’ on 9 November1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:38 AM IST
Amazon Prime Video will stream the new season of mystery thriller Breathe: Into the Shadows on 9 November. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher.