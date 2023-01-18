Amazon Prime Video to stream new season of ‘Carnival Row’ on 17 February1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022.
Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022.
Amazon Prime Video will stream the second and final season of fantasy-drama Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne on 17 February.