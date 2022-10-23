Amazon Prime Video will stream the third season of romantic drama ‘Flames’ on 28 October. Created by The Viral Fever and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, it features Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala as the lead pair along with Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover.

This April, Amazon Prime Video launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from Rs. 69 to Rs. 499 for one-time access. The film will be available for 30 days but must be viewed within a 48-hour window.

Prime Video has also said that it would double its investment in India for the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years, including originals, and enhance the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres such as biographies, true-crime, and investigative docudramas.

The scripted original series will include supernatural thriller ‘Adhura’ in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment’s ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, Karan Johar production ‘Call Me Bae’, serial killer drama ‘Dahaad’ starring Sonakshi Sinha, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, and Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupath-starrer ‘Farzi’. It will also air returning seasons of ‘Breathe Into My Shadows’, ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘Mirzapur’. Unscripted originals will include a documentary based on Punjabi hip hop singer AP Dhillon and ‘India Love Project’, a docuseries with Johar.

Amazon will co-produce Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’ and Vidya Balan’s ‘Neeyat’, which will be available on the platform after their theatrical releases. It will also buy streaming rights for post-theatrical releases of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, ‘Bhola’, ‘Thank God’ and ‘Drishyam 2’, Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, Excel Media’s ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Jee Le Zara’ ,and ‘Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan’, and Yash Raj Films’ ‘Pathan’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Shamshera’, and ‘Tiger 3’.