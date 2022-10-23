Amazon Prime Video to stream new season of ‘Flames’ on 28 October1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 12:52 PM IST
Amazon Prime Video will stream the third season of romantic drama ‘Flames’ on 28 October
Amazon Prime Video will stream the third season of romantic drama ‘Flames’ on 28 October
Amazon Prime Video will stream the third season of romantic drama ‘Flames’ on 28 October. Created by The Viral Fever and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, it features Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala as the lead pair along with Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover.