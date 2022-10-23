Amazon Prime Video to stream new season of ‘Flames’ on 28 October

This April, Amazon Prime Video launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from Rs. 69 to Rs. 499 for one-time access. The film will be available for 30 days but must be viewed within a 48-hour window.