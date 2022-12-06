Amazon Prime Video to stream new season of ‘Jack Ryan’ on 21 December1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Viewership of international content on OTT video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022.
Viewership of international content on OTT video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022.
Amazon Prime Video will stream the third season of its political action thriller Jack Ryan on 21 December. The series was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. Cuse serves as an executive producer alongside John Krasinski, Michael Bay, and Mace Neufeld, among others. Krasinski also stars in the series as the title character, making him the fifth actor to portray the character after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine from the film series.