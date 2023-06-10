Amazon Prime Video announces new show ‘Jee Karda’1 min read 10 Jun 2023, 10:20 AM IST
In 2022, Prime Video had said that it would double its investment in India over the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years including originals, and enhance the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres such as biographies, true-crime, and investigative docudrama.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream a new series called Jee Karda on 15 June. It stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Simone Singh, among others.
