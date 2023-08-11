Amazon Prime Video to stream new series on AP Dhillon on 18 August1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Prime Video had earlier said that it would double its investment in India over the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years
Amazon Prime Video will stream a new series on Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon on 18 August. Titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, it focuses on the life of the artiste known for singles such as Majhail and Brown Munde.
