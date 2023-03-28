Amazon Prime Video to stream new show ‘Jubilee’1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Last April, Amazon Prime Video launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream a new series called Jubilee, on 7 April. It stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ram Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others.
