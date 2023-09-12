Amazon Prime Video will premiere Wilderness, an original thriller, on 15 September. The series is created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff. It stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Viewership of international content on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022 as audiences took to original and dubbed versions of English, Turkish, Spanish and Korean shows and films.

Viewers have become increasingly language-agnostic owing to the dubbing and subtitling of international shows popular for high-quality storytelling and production, said streaming services firms. Many services also used social media influencers and Bollywood stars to market these shows in India over the past year.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, the most viewed international series last year include House of the Dragon (28.2 million) and Moon Knight (23.4 million) beating the previous year’s record of 19.3 million by Hawkeye. All three shows are on Disney+Hotstar.

“Indian viewers have high interest and appetite for great global and local content. Stories are universal and streaming with its innate ability to transcend physical boundaries has allowed audiences across the globe to experience them in a language they prefer. People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from around the world," a Netflix spokesperson had said in an earlier interview.

Another important aspect of stories travelling around the world has been the acceptance of subtitles and dubs, the person had said, adding that the platform dubs and subtitles shows and films in up to 37 languages.

International TV shows and films that have trended on the India Top 10 row last year on Netflix include All of us are Dead, Stranger Things 4, Red Notice, Bridgerton Season 2, DAHMER: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Don’t Look Up.