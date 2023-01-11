Amazon Prime Video to stream Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’ on 10 February1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, best known for The Family Man, the show also stars Vijay Sethupathi.
Shahid Kapoor’s web debut Farzi, will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, best known for The Family Man, the show also stars Vijay Sethupathi.