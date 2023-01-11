Amazon Prime Video to stream Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’ on 10 February

Kapoor is the latest Bollywood name to have reconciled to the growing popularity of the web even as several stars and studios remained wary of direct-to-digital releases during the covid-19 pandemic. Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian instalment of spy thriller Citadel for Amazon Prime Video led by director duo Raj and DK, who will serve as showrunners and directors of the series. Meanwhile Akshay Kumar has confirmed action show The End for Amazon Prime Video and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma will be seen in Netflix originals. Ajay Devgn appeared in Disney+ Hotstar original Rudra-The Edge of Darkness last year.