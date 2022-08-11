Amazon Prime Video to stream Telugu film ‘Thank You’

Regional films, especially in south Indian languages, have been attracting viewership around the world. This is because different states in southern India offer unique films which tend to highlight their traditions, culture, locations, and so on. The south Indian diaspora is also present in large numbers across the world. Leading platforms are actively acquiring films from these languages. Southern language films provide a sort of freshness and storylines different from Hindi, which is now primarily focusing on urban-centric narratives.

