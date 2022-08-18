Amazon seeks top film executive amid expansion of entertainment arm

In its earlier days, Amazon Studios was known for art-house fare like Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq" and “Manchester by the Sea," an intense drama that won two Academy Awards. Well-regarded Amazon releases such as “The Sound of Metal" and “One Night in Miami…" have also received critical acclaim but targeted niche audiences. Its television arm has had more success, with hits such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and “The Terminal List."