Amazon to bring Hollywood film ‘The Tomorrow War’ in dubbed languages

NEW DELHI: Video streaming service Amazon Prime Video will premiere Hollywood film The Tomorrow War on 2 July with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the company said in a statement. The military science fiction action film is directed by Chris McKay and stars Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Giplin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge in lead roles.

To be sure, video streaming platforms are fast recognising the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their own languages. Services, both local and foreign are upping their dubbing game for marquee content--while Amazon Prime Video got Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to dub for superhero series The Boys 2 last year, Tamil movie industry star Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice to their animation film Dhira.

After Netflix that brought out international originals like Extraction, A Suitable Boy and The Jungle Book dubbed in Indian languages, SonyLIV dubbed its popular original Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam while Disney+ Hotstar had brought out Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam versions of its web series Aarya earlier.

Industry experts say the dubbing game is important to reach out to tier-two and tier-three towns that services have penetrated into during the covid-19 pandemic with even niche originals gaining mainstream popularity.

People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from all over the world. And dubbing enables more people to discover and enjoy these great stories, Debra Chinn, director, international dubbing at Netflix had said in an earlier interview. The Reed Hastings-owned platform currently dubs and subtitles its content in up to 32 languages across the globe.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!