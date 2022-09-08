OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Amazon wanted a Lord of the Rings show. It turned to Frodo and Sam
Listen to this article

There were lots of accomplished writers who would have walked to Mordor to be showrunners of a Lord of the Rings series, and Amazon listened to dozens of their pitches before making the most expensive show in television history.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout