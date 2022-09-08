Amazon wanted a Lord of the Rings show. It turned to Frodo and Sam

The process finding the showrunners started when Amazon cast such a wide net for writers for its Lord of the Rings series that it managed to catch Messrs. McKay and Payne. The company met with more than 30 candidates for the job, a person involved with the hiring told my colleague Dana Mattioli. The pool included big names like Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed several Marvel movies, like “Avengers: Endgame," and highly qualified television writers. Some of the pitches were “generic," this person said, but there was nothing generic about the writing team that won: Mr. Payne speaks Elvish and quoted Tolkien verbatim in their initial conversations with Amazon executives.