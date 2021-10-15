New Delhi: Audible, the online audiobook and podcast service owned by Amazon, has strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of over 15,000 titles accessible as part of its ₹199 monthly subscription.

Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals include those narrated by actors like Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta and others. India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world with average engagement of two-and-half hours per day, the company said.

“The pandemic has seen exploration grow for both free and paid titles and we’re doubling down our offerings on the two fronts," Shailesh Sawlani, vice-president and country general manager, Audible India said. While declining to comment on investment figures for the country or a targeted number of titles for the next year, Sawlani said the platform had a slate ready for the next 12-18 months, including originals and adaptations of international titles in local languages.

The current slate includes Indian audiobooks like Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi edition) by Paramahansa Yogananda, Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love (English) written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by Prateik Babbar and Rasika Dugal and the second season of TVF’s (The Viral Fever) YouTube original Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh.

Global audiobooks such as The Prophet by Khalil Gibran (voiced by Riz Ahmed) and My Man Jeeves by P. G. Wodehouse, Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection written by Arthur Conan Doyle are also available on the service.

Meanwhile, the platform has also announced a slate of free shows including Sasural Wonder Phool, a romantic comedy featuring Bollywood actors, Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma, Darmiyaan produced by Ekta Kapoor, the second season of Mine and Yours, a love triangle featuring Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait and Nakuul Mehta, among others.

Sawlani said the platform has seen spiritual, mythology and fiction content do well in addition to sleep-related podcasts and inspirational biographies. During the pandemic last year, the company had introduced the Audible Sleep Collection, which offers access to bedtime stories, ASMRs (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) and Sound Baths to help people stay calm and stress-free during challenging times, which Sawlani said had also seen traction.

In an earlier interview with Mint, he cited customer feedback on audio and spoken word content which has added tremendous value to lives over the course of the pandemic.

“From concentrated listening during morning or evening commutes pre-pandemic, consumption patterns have evolved over the past year. Our listeners now enjoy audiobooks and shows while doing household chores, for short mental health breaks during the workday, while exercising or taking morning or afternoon walks and as a part of their pre-bedtime relaxation routine or a private, screen-free wind-down ritual before sleep at the end of the day," Sawlani had said.

A Spotify spokesperson had agreed in an earlier interview that audio streaming continued to grow steadily given the immersive nature of the medium and the listeners’ increasing need to break away from screens. “The amount of audio consumption and what is being consumed have been similar through both waves of the pandemic. As a primary activity, audio is being consumed to relax, sleep, learn (in case of podcasts), and as a secondary activity, to complement listeners’ chores and workouts as they continue to be home," the person had said.

