Amazon-owned Audible expands library of content

A Spotify spokesperson had agreed in an earlier interview that audio streaming continued to grow steadily given the immersive nature of the medium and the listeners’ increasing need to break away from screens. “The amount of audio consumption and what is being consumed have been similar through both waves of the pandemic. As a primary activity, audio is being consumed to relax, sleep, learn (in case of podcasts), and as a secondary activity, to complement listeners’ chores and workouts as they continue to be home," the person had said.