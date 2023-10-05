Govt decriminalizes provisions of Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act
With an aim to make the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 more business-friendly and to boost investor confidence in the sector, punishments specified under Section 16 were re-examined and decriminalized through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provision) Act, 2023
New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has notified amendments to the Cable Television Networks Rules of 1994, laying out operational mechanisms to enact the decriminalized sections of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
