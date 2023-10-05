Govt decriminalizes provisions of Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act

With an aim to make the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 more business-friendly and to boost investor confidence in the sector, punishments specified under Section 16 were re-examined and decriminalized through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provision) Act, 2023

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has notified amendments to the Cable Television Networks Rules of 1994, laying out operational mechanisms to enact the decriminalized sections of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

For instance, Section 16 of the Act specified punishments for violations, including potential imprisonment of up to two years for initial offences and up to five years for subsequent ones.

Aimed at fostering a more business-friendly environment and enhance investor trust in the sector, the ministry, through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provision) Act, 2023, revised and decriminalized the punitive measures under Section 16. The revised provisions replace imprisonment with financial penalties and non-monetary sanctions, such as advisories, warnings, and censures, to be enforced by a "designated officer" as per the newly notified rules. The updated Section 16 also introduces an appeal process against decisions made by the designated officer.

“The amendments are likely to encourage compliance with the Act without resorting to harsh punishments and sensitive to minor or unintended contraventions. The inclusion of advisory, censure, and warnings in the range of penalties suggests focus is on educating and encouraging compliance rather than solely punishing contraventions," the ministry said in the statement. It added that the amended provision allows for the use of a range of penalties, which provides flexibility in addressing different types of contraventions. It allows for a more proportional response to the nature, specificity and severity of the contravention.

Also, the amendment in the rules defines a “designated officer" for imposing penalties. This streamlines the enforcement process and makes it simple in addition to unburdening the criminal justice system. “The amended provision explicitly addresses subsequent contraventions and in addition to the provision for higher penalties, includes the provisions for suspension or cancellation of registration. This promotes consistency and discourages habitual or repeated contraventions," the statement added.

The inclusion of an appeal mechanism provides individuals or entities the opportunity to challenge penalties or decisions. This ensures a fair and transparent process and safeguards against potential abuse of power.

Besides, the definition of common terms in cable industry like “platform services" and “local cable operator" have been defined in the rules for the first time to bring about uniformity in their usages.

