American  success  drives  RRR  makers  to  gun for  Oscars  next

Following its impressive debut in the US, the film’s producers have consciously arranged screenings and got reviews published in foreign media outlets, one of which described it as “a riot of outrageous spectacle". The rave reviews, some published in notable dailies like The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, may have set the stage for an eventual nomination at the Oscars, which India has been unable to manage in the last 20 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}