Amid India Vs Bharat row, Akshay Kumar's new film name changed 06 Sep 2023
Today, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of his new film, inspired by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a daring rescue operation of trapped minors in Mahabir colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal on November 13, 1989
The buzz that started after the dinner invite to G20 leaders from President Droupadi Murmu used the term 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India' has now extended to the Bollywood fraternity. The title of Akshay Kumar's new film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue' now has been changed to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'.