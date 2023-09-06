comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 15:58:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -1.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.9 -1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,596.55 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.45 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 254.45 0.06%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Amid India Vs Bharat row, Akshay Kumar's new film name changed
Back

Amid India Vs Bharat row, Akshay Kumar's new film name changed

 1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:57 PM IST Livemint

Today, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of his new film, inspired by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a daring rescue operation of trapped minors in Mahabir colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal on November 13, 1989

The poster of Akshay Kumar's new film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'Premium
The poster of Akshay Kumar's new film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'

The buzz that started after the dinner invite to G20 leaders from President Droupadi Murmu used the term 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India' has now extended to the Bollywood fraternity.  The title of Akshay Kumar's new film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue' now has been changed to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'.

Today, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of his new film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, inspired by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a daring rescue operation of trapped minors in Mahabir colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal on November 13, 1989.

The poster offers a peek into the griping rescue operation that unfolded when 65 miners found themselves trapped in Raniganj coal mine, 350 feet deep. Akshay Kumar portrays the character of the Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the trapped minors in a hair-raising operation.

Amidst the desperate race against time, with conventional rescue efforts proving futile, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of Jaswant Singh Gill. Gill suggested to drill a well and deploy a specially crafted steel rescue capsule onsite. With the aid of a crane, one by one, all 65 trapped miners were rescued. After all the miners were rescued Gill emerged from the depth of the pit.

"Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow," Akshay captioned the post.

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. Parineeti Chopra is doing the role of the female lead in the film.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 09:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App