Amid India Vs Bharat row, Akshay Kumar's new film name changed

The buzz that started after the dinner invite to G20 leaders from President Droupadi Murmu used the term 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India' has now extended to the Bollywood fraternity. The title of Akshay Kumar's new film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue' now has been changed to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of his new film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, inspired by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a daring rescue operation of trapped minors in Mahabir colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal on November 13, 1989.

The poster offers a peek into the griping rescue operation that unfolded when 65 miners found themselves trapped in Raniganj coal mine, 350 feet deep. Akshay Kumar portrays the character of the Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the trapped minors in a hair-raising operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amidst the desperate race against time, with conventional rescue efforts proving futile, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of Jaswant Singh Gill. Gill suggested to drill a well and deploy a specially crafted steel rescue capsule onsite. With the aid of a crane, one by one, all 65 trapped miners were rescued. After all the miners were rescued Gill emerged from the depth of the pit.

"Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow," Akshay captioned the post.