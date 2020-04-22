NEW DELHI: The return of television classics such as Ramayana, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Buniyaad and several others, amid a halt in production because of covid-19 induced lockdown, has meant a revival in the fortunes of those who starred in them. While actors such as Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, Nitish Bharadwaj and others may not see projects coming their way, but they have managed to garner social media fame and publicity among youngsters.

According to a recent report by television monitoring agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen, the surge in TV viewership in India continues to be driven by kids.

Consumption in the 2-14 age group has risen by 46% followed by the 15-21 category at 38%. In fact, while 22% of kids are watching Ramanand Sagar’s 33-year-old Ramayana with their grandparents or seniors, 25% of them are tuned in to the other mythological epic Mahabharat.

Prasar Bharti chief executive Shashi Shekhar Vempati said looking beyond the narrow prism of current circumstances, the epics have a broader appeal that is timeless.

“For the generation that saw the original show (in the 1980s), it’s about nostalgia and love for the overall production values, strong dialogues and performances but for the millennial generation, I think it is the curiosity around why their parents praise these shows to no end and how the nation would come to a standstill every Sunday for an hour 30 years ago," said Nitish Bharadwaj who played Shri Krishna in Mahabharat. Apart from dabbling with theatre and radio, Bharadwaj has appeared in a number of Marathi films too but says these re-runs have brought him unprecedented love.

“My friends’ children have suddenly started respecting and loving me more. My twin daughters, who are seven, have started to understand why everyone took their father’s autograph and photos. This new generation is so mature and intelligent and they surprise me endlessly," Bharadwaj said.

To cater to his new audience, Bharadwaj started his own Instagram and YouTube channels besides becoming more active on his Facebook page. Meanwhile, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, who played Ram and Lakshman in Ramayana, have also been tweeting actively with the former having to combat an imposter running a fake account. As did Mukesh Khanna, the Shaktimaan lead.

Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc. said society is always fascinated by both the bygone and the future. While the latter plays on a vibe of fantasy, the former is retro, and therefore cool.

“Though these actors cannot monetize this popularity because they don’t look the way they did anymore, they reintroduce people to an era gone by and to their roots so people can look back with a certain kind of vigour at old traditions," Bijoor said.

Bijoor agreed the return of these shows also stands for a certain revival of Hinduism as a way of life. While some users on Twitter have explicitly referred to how the mythological epics will help the new generation understand the morals and values of our ancient age and reduce the effect of modern family drama serials, some of the stars endorse the opportunity too.

Khanna has openly criticized the younger generation for “not knowing anything about our culture, history, and epics like the Mahabharat and Ramayana...the country’s future rests on their shoulders." Meanwhile, Bharadwaj has been using his social media channels to disseminate his knowledge of Hindu scriptures that he calls eternal.