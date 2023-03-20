Amitabh Bachchan announces new film

Bachchan, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 besides the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, appeared in six films last year. His drama Jhund made around Rs. 14 crore at the box office while Ajay Devgn directed Runway 34 managed Rs. 33 crore. Superhero flick Brahmastra where he played a critical supporting role had clocked in Rs. 257 crore while his family drama Goodbye made Rs. 6.38 crore. During the pandemic, his comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo had released directly on an OTT platform.

