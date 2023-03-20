Amitabh Bachchan announces new film

Amitabh Bachchan announces new film1 min read . 11:57 AM IST
The film, titled Section 84, will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.
The film, titled Section 84, will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a new film titled Section 84 to be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta whom he had earlier collaborated with, on Te3n. The film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a new film titled Section 84 to be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta whom he had earlier collaborated with, on Te3n. The film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Bachchan was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and superhero flick Brahmastra: Part One--Shiva along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is currently wrapping up an untitled multilingual project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and is also slated to be seen in a remake of Hollywood hit The Intern along with Padukone.
Bachchan was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and superhero flick Brahmastra: Part One--Shiva along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is currently wrapping up an untitled multilingual project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and is also slated to be seen in a remake of Hollywood hit The Intern along with Padukone.
Bachchan has been hosting multiple seasons of iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television. The show relies on the stature of Bachchan in addition to its own appeal and is focused on delivering not only entertainment but knowledge and life lessons to build a long-term association with brands, senior company executives have said.
Last July, Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser named Bachchan as the most recognized celebrity in the country, ahead of names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other favourites who are younger than him.
For the year 2021, Bachchan jumped from the ninth rank the previous year to number six on the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report with a brand of $ 54.2 million. The actor who was recently signed on to endorse Dabur India Ltd’s brand, the company’s flagship Dabur Red Paste, is the face of several other leading brands.
Bachchan, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 besides the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, appeared in six films last year. His drama Jhund made around Rs. 14 crore at the box office while Ajay Devgn directed Runway 34 managed Rs. 33 crore. Superhero flick Brahmastra where he played a critical supporting role had clocked in Rs. 257 crore while his family drama Goodbye made Rs. 6.38 crore. During the pandemic, his comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo had released directly on an OTT platform.