Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma face Mumbai police action for riding bikes without helmets2 min read 15 May 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Mumbai Police Monday said they have initiated action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, hours after the photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma sitting without helmets on the pillion seats of bikes to dodge traffic go viral
Mumbai Police Monday said they have initiated action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, hours after the photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma sitting without helmets on the pillion seats of bikes to dodge traffic go viral.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×