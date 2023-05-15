Mumbai Police Monday said they have initiated action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, hours after the photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma sitting without helmets on the pillion seats of bikes to dodge traffic go viral.

While Amitabh Bachchan took a lift from a fan to reach his movie set location, Anushka Sharma ditched her car for a bike after a roadblock. In both cases, neither of them, nor their riders were wearing helmets.

Following the viral videos of the two stars sitting on the pillion seats of bikes without helmets, several social media users reached out to Mumbai Police to take action against them. Replying to a few users, the Mumbai Police said they have taken note of the actions. “We have shared this with traffic branch," they tweeted.

Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note! — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) May 15, 2023

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself taking a bike ride with a person on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy.. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." In the evening, a video of Anushka taking a seat on the pillion seat without a helmet went viral.

Reacting to it, a twitter user tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!"

Responding to it, the Mumbai Police twitted back, “We have shared this with traffic branch." Similarly, when a video of Anushka Sharma riding a bike surfaced online, another user tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice No helmet?"

In reply, Mumbai Police again twitted that the traffic police have been informed about the same. Their comment read, “We have shared this with traffic branch."

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police was tagged in both tweets as well.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Neena Gupta. He will be soon seen in Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. Besides this, he is also a part of Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Anushka is making her comeback this year with Chakda Xpress. The film, a biopic is based on the journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is directed by Prosit Roy.