Amitabh Bachchan awarded Dadasaheb Phalke

NEW DELHI : His 50th year in the movies has brought the country’s top cinema honour for actor Amitabh Bachchan with the government conferring the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on him on Tuesday.

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Presented annually at the National Film Award ceremony, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognises “outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." It was first presented in 1969 and its recipients include Lata Mangeshkar, Shashi Kapoor, Yash Chopra and Dev Anand, among several others.

Bachchan has been the recipient of several government honours including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, was last seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badla.