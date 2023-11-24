Amitabh Bachchan gifts Mumbai's Juhu bungalow, 'Prateeksha', to daughter Shweta Nanda
According to Zapkey, the transfer of ownership was formalized through two distinct gift deeds on 8 November and a stamp duty of ₹50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction.
Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have gifted their lavish bungalow, Pratiksha, in the plush Juhu locality of Mumbai to their daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan, reported Moneycontrol on 24 November, citing property documents accessed by Zapkey.
