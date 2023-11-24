Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have gifted their lavish bungalow, Pratiksha, in the plush Juhu locality of Mumbai to their daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan, reported Moneycontrol on 24 November, citing property documents accessed by Zapkey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the transfer of ownership was formalized through two distinct gift deeds on 8 November and a stamp duty of ₹50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction.

The property is located on two plots of sizes 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m in Mumbai's Juhu. Also, the plots are part of the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd.

As per the document, the donors are Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and the done is Shweta Nanda.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, while hosting a quiz-based reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati’, had once told a participant that the bungalow’s name was given by his father. He added that there is mention of it in his father’s poem that says ‘swagat sabke liye yahan par nehin kisike liye prateeksha’ (all are welcome here but there is no wait for anyone).

The Juhu's bungalow was his first bungalow where he had lived with his parents – mother Teji and father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Other properties: On 1 July 2023, Amitabh Bachchan bought four units located on the 21st floor in a commercial complex in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹7.18 crore each, having three car parking slots each for all four units. He had paid a stamp duty of ₹43.10 lakh.

Not only this, Amitabh had bought a 5,184 sq ft property in Mumbai worth ₹31 crore in Atlantis a few years back, which was a project by a Tier-2 builder the Crystal Group. Though he bought the property in December 2020 but registered it only in April 2021. For this, he paid a stamp duty of ₹62 lakh, i.e. two percent of ₹31 crore. He took advantage of the Maharashtra government's stamp duty waiver of two percent until 31 March 2021.

Meanwhile, he sold a South Delhi property where his parents lived earlier, for ₹23 crore in 2022. The property – named 'Sopaan', located in Gulmohar Park – was bought by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader – known the Bachchan family for over three decades.

