Bollywood's or Hindi Cinema's superstar Amitabh Bachchan has today in an Instagram post has written about his first job before joining the movie industry.

Amitabh Bachchan who is also known as 'Big B' in the film industry has written about his first job at coal department of Calcutta Company on the occasion of his hit movie 'Kaala Pattthar' completing 42 years.

He wrote on Instagram,"42 years of KALA PATTHAR .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company , my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol .." The actor aslo shared a collage of pictures from his movie.

The movie was released in the year 1979 in which Amitabh Bachchan played a role of a Indian Navy Captian who works in a coal mine to for about his past. Alongwith Amitabh Bachchan the film also had Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra among others.

The film is considered classic in Hindi cinema which was directed and produced by Yash Chopra and the screenplay written by the duo of Salim–Javed.

Amitabh Bachchan during the show'Kaun Banega Crorepati' last year had shared his experience about working in a coal company during his interaction with of the cone ontestants.

