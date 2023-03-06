Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's news of getting injured on the sets of the movie Project K, has his fans reminiscing about his near-fatal accident that happened on the sets of the movie- Coolie in the year 1983.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform his fans, his readers and followers that he injured himself on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming film "Project K" while filming an action sequence and he is recovering at his home in Mumbai.

In a post on his personal blog on Sunday, the 80-year-old actor said his "rib cartilage popped broke" and there is a "muscle tear to the right rib cage". The actor, whose last cinematic release was the 2022 blockbuster "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva", said he is in pain but "mobile a bit for all the essential activities".

A similar accident had happened on the sets of Coolie, however, that was much worse when he was declared ‘clinically dead’. The accident happened during his fight scene with co-actor Puneet Issar on the set of Manmohan Desai's film.

The fight sequence between the Amitabh Bachchan's character Iqbal and Puneet Issar’s Bob, was supposed to see Bachchan fall on the table. however, in the Manmohan Desai directorial Bachchan ended up hitting its corner, which caused an abdominal wound that proved to be near-fatal.

Reports published then had stated that Bachchan was declared ‘clinically dead’ for a few minutes before undergoing several surgeries while on ventilator. Bachchan was reportedly bleeding profusely in his lower abdomen.

The superstar was critical for a couple of months, and when on 2 August, the unconscious Bachchan finally moved, a nation who had been praying hard for his recovery, erupted in joy. That is how the date came to be celebrated as Big B’s ‘second birthday’.

In an interview with Stardust, Senior Bachchan had recounted, "See, I never knew that I was going to die. I knew that there was something very wrong with me but I never knew that I was going to die. And the entire period when I was seemingly gone, when I was struggling for life, I was in a state of coma. I was unconscious. That was a difficult period for my family. It was easy for me because I was oblivious. The difficult period for me started after I got okay. When you’re told what you’ve been through. And it’s not enough that you’ve been told."

The veteran star had also suffered a back and shoulder injury while filming intense action sequences for the 2018 film "Thugs Of Hindostan".