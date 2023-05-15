Bengaluru traffic is renowned for all the wrong reasons, however, traffic in Mumbai too has earned some name and fame since decades. One of the worst trouble in Mumbai is reaching a destination in time, considering time is the most valued in the financial capital.

Recently, struggling with the Mumbai traffic and getting late for the shoot let the star of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan to do something that amazed his fans across the globe.

The legendary superstar recently took a lift on a stranger’s Royal Enfield Himalayan bike to avoid the traffic jam in Mumbai. Later, after reaching the destination, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the person for the lift, however forgot to ask his name.

He later took to the social media to thank his rider with a cheeky caption.

“Thank you for the ride buddy… don’t know you... but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work ... faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams... thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T–shirt owner," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

See Insta post:

In the image, Amitabh Bachchan was seen sitting in the back seat wearing a cool sporty attire. He was wersing a black T-shirt with blue bottoms, a brown waistcoat and white sports shoes.

Following this post, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped laughing emoji and a heart in the comment section. While other reacted with hilarious captions.

Meanwhile, one of the things that was noted was both the rider and pilon were not wearing helmets.