Amitabh Bachchan to narrate new Warner Bros, Discovery show

Last June, international media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction, entertainment and sports businesses.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan will narrate a new show called The Journey of India premiering on Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and DTamil on October 10. The series provides a look at the nation’s progress and accomplishments over the past 75 years; from advancements in science and technology and the world of cinema to stories of faith and diverse food culture.
“As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, this commemorative new series reflects Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to bringing to life unique stories that inspire. We are proud to work with Amitabh Bachchan to take the audience on a vibrant journey of India, capturing the ethos of the nation, its diverse culture and the spirit of its people," Arjun Nohwar, general manager, south Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.
Last June, international media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. had announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company. Media experts said the combined entity could be a powerful competitor in the Indian web streaming segment, challenging the might of incumbents like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, if it invests enough in local content. While Warner’s streaming service HBO Max is currently unavailable in India, discovery+ launched here only in 2020 and is yet to fully find its feet.
The Discovery network has said it is expanding its play beyond infotainment to genres like kids, sports and entertainment programming. Starting June 2020, over 100 new shows including kids and library content from American broadcast network A+E Networks were added to the discovery+ slate. The service now covers genres like reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel and history across seven languages--English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.