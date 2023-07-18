An all-out strike brings Hollywood to a halt
Summary
- Labour fights over streaming and AI push actors to join screenwriters on the picket lines
Part-way through the London premiere of “Oppenheimer", Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster about the father of the atomic bomb, the film’s stars were conspicuously absent. “We’ve seen them earlier on the red carpet," Mr Nolan told his audience. “Unfortunately they are off to write their picket signs." On July 14th the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, better known as SAG-AFTRA, went on strike.
